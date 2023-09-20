ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.83.

A number of research firms have commented on ALE. Mizuho reduced their target price on ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLETE

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

ALLETE Stock Down 1.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,283,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,442,000 after acquiring an additional 148,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,426,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,186,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 5.2% in the first quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,589,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,330,000 after acquiring an additional 78,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE stock opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.81. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $533.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.41 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.47%.

About ALLETE

(Get Free Report

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.