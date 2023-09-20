Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Short Interest Up 8.0% in August

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $287,192.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,883.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,280,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 550,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,479,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $287,192.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,883.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,413,700 and have sold 66,745 shares worth $3,211,803. Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $83,375,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 270.7% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,940,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 5,491.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,874 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 221.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 112.0% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after acquiring an additional 885,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AKRO

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 29.77 and a quick ratio of 29.78. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $58.38.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.