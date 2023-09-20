Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,300 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 241,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 91.1 days.

Airbus Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:EADSF opened at $138.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.96. Airbus has a 52 week low of $82.66 and a 52 week high of $152.11.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

