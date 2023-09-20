AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in AbbVie by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,686,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $153.51 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $270.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.79.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

