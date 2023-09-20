90,738 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Bought by Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BSCO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 15,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,052. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.0483 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

