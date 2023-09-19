Weybosset Research & Management LLC Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises about 3.7% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.23.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $224.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.