Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SBI opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $8.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.