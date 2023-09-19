Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:HIO opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIO. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

