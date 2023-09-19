Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

HOWL stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Werewolf Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $5.88.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.27. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 165.15% and a negative return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOWL. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,935,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 99,970 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 59,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 54.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.