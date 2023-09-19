WBH Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.79. 947,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average of $97.60.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

