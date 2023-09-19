WBH Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 1.3% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $11,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,644,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013,814 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $716,880,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $647,165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after acquiring an additional 200,042 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,326,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,344,000 after acquiring an additional 241,090 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $57.52. 505,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,914. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average of $59.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.1353 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

