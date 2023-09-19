WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases 501 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 83,962,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,268 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,410,000 after buying an additional 4,178,414 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,678,000 after buying an additional 6,466,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after buying an additional 10,183,968 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.55. 1,436,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,179,822. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.93.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

