WBH Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,644 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NKE shares. OTR Global downgraded NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Williams Trading decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.07.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,121,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,903,901. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

