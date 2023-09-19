Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Cut to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has $27.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

VNO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,617,000 after buying an additional 282,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,170 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,294,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,594,000 after purchasing an additional 776,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,816,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,878,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

