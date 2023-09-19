Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EDI opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.51.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 2 Beauty Stocks Beaten By the Ugly Stick But Ready to Rally
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Got Nuclear? Three Stocks To Play Energy’s Next Frontier
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- The Top 4 Utilities for Value, Yield, and Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.