Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EDI opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.51.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 45.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $53,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

