Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $12,828.74 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,132.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00248243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $218.87 or 0.00806681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013643 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.87 or 0.00544995 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00057945 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00117144 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,665,372 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

