Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.4% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,366,000 after purchasing an additional 541,820 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,501,000 after purchasing an additional 617,344 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,178,000 after buying an additional 517,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,248,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,073,000 after buying an additional 170,646 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $219.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,286. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $309.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

