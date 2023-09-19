Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is WBH Advisory Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 3.1% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $26,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,486. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.05. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

