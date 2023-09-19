Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.7% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,780,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,405 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,465,000 after buying an additional 3,023,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $421,000.

Shares of BND traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,886. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

