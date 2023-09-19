Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,900,890,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VCSH opened at $75.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $76.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

