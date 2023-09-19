Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,095,753,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,015,000 after buying an additional 5,702,356 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,841,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,443,000 after buying an additional 2,822,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $198,602,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,742. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

