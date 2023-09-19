Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $73.56. The company had a trading volume of 248,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,783. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

