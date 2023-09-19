Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,632 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.0% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in Union Pacific by 77.5% during the first quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,662,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,266 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Union Pacific by 54.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,347,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $213.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

