Truist Financial Increases Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Price Target to $90.00

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cimpress from $66.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Cimpress from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cimpress

Cimpress Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $69.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $72.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.76.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $788.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 15,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $1,036,659.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,991 shares in the company, valued at $689,978.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,838 shares of company stock worth $1,778,171. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cimpress by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.