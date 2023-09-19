Truist Financial Increases Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $126.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Melius began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.81.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $142.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The firm has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.83.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $5,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,164,797 shares in the company, valued at $152,413,687.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $64,402,541.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,567,589.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $5,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,164,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,413,687.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,147,348 shares of company stock worth $295,803,385 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Airbnb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

