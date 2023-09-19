Tompkins Financial Corp Cuts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 29,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 62,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 123,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.05. The stock had a trading volume of 768,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,975. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $94.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.47.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

