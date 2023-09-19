Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.7% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $505.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $195.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $540.37 and a 200 day moving average of $541.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.51 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

