Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.77. 82,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,495. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.67. The stock has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

