StockNews.com Upgrades Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.
Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance
Shares of CHT stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.79.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.
Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.
