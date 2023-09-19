Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crane Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 65,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $195.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.38. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

