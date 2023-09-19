Sterling Investment Management LLC Sells 2,073 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sterling Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 5.9% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.47. 1,378,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,912,016. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.30 and a 200 day moving average of $181.13.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

