Sterling Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sterling Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 158,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 139,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 24,960 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VWO stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,872,286. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

