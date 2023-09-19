Sterling Investment Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sterling Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.44. 3,318,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,281,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

