Sterling Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sterling Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,593 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.90.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

