Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.70% of Standard Motor Products worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $890,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $731.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.26. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $42.42.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.45 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.84%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.