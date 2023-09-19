SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 429 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,029 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.3% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.2% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 48,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.1% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 77,556 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $163.07. The stock had a trading volume of 759,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,369. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.70. The company has a market capitalization of $438.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $73,727,377.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,479,146 shares in the company, valued at $37,610,376,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,802,298. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

