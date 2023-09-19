SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases 182 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.33. The company had a trading volume of 460,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,611. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

