Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.97. 61,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,438. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $69.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.21.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

