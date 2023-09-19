Sage Capital Advisors llc Lowers Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 43,612 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its position in 3M by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.47. The company had a trading volume of 474,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.39 and its 200-day moving average is $102.92.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MMM

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.