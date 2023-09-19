Sage Capital Advisors llc Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 622.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,793 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CSX traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.50. 3,114,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,099,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.38.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.