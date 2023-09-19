Sage Capital Advisors llc Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 622.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,793 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.
CSX Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of CSX traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.50. 3,114,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,099,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.38.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 2 Beauty Stocks Beaten By the Ugly Stick But Ready to Rally
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Got Nuclear? Three Stocks To Play Energy’s Next Frontier
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- The Top 4 Utilities for Value, Yield, and Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.