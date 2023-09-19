Sage Capital Advisors llc Buys 400 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded down $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $444.73. 650,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,674. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $344.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.