Royal Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 91,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 42,600,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,669,000 after buying an additional 15,361,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 323.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,752,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,241,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,054 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $13.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,069,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,719,267 shares in the company, valued at $91,650,801.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares in the company, valued at $17,069,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

