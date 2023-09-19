Piper Sandler Upgrades KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $13.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KeyCorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.73.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEY

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 54.67%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 60,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.