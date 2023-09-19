PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded to Buy at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.39.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE PAGS opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $772.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.40 million. Equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 73,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $624,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,931,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 631.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 130,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

