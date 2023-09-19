Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ORCL. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.06.

Oracle stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.05. 2,417,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,119,976. Oracle has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,845,000 shares of company stock valued at $222,934,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 34.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

