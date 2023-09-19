Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,971 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Oracle were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $112.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.40.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.06.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,845,000 shares of company stock valued at $222,934,550 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

