Nano Trading Up 1% This Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $82.80 million and $918,926.81 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,132.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00248243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.87 or 0.00806681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013643 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.87 or 0.00544995 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00057945 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00117144 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

