Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 2,850 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 110,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 204,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,418,000 after purchasing an additional 32,656 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSV stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,742. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.85.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.