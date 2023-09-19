Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,681. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The stock has a market cap of $142.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

