Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $401,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 39,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.09. The company had a trading volume of 576,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,645. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

